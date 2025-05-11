The Man on the Train

Friday, May 16 | 19:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Saturday, May 17 at 01:10 (ΑΤΗ) | Friday, May 16 at 22:10 (UTC)

A perfectly normal bourgeois couple embarks on a trip to Nafplio with a group of friends in their cars.

At a train crossing, Mando spots a familiar man in a passing train’s window and becomes extremely agitated, almost fainting, but manages to hold herself together.

A little later, she sees the same man again at the ancient theater of Epidaurus, where a performance of Medea is taking place. And that’s not all; the familiar man is staying at the same hotel.

He bears an astonishing resemblance to the great love of her life, Giorgos Pavlidis, a man everyone thought had been killed by the Germans, but who, it seems, is alive.

For a moment, Mando considers leaving everything behind for him: her comfortable life, her spouse, her children, and her home. However, the man from the train chooses a different path: he disappears, leaving things as they are.

Starring: Giorgos Pappas, Anna Synodinou, Michalis Nikolinakos, Dimos Starenios, Zorz Sarri, Giorgos Gabrielidis, Maro Kontou

Written by: Giannis Maris

Directed by: Dinos Demopoulos