The Miserable

Thursday, June 05 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, June 06 at 01:10 (ATH) | Thursday, June 05 at 22:10 (UTC)

Sentimental Comedy

An elderly bachelor, a sworn enemy of marriage, on Christmas Eve night realizes his loneliness and decides to get married. He becomes a challenge for his matchmaking housekeeper, who wants to marry him off to a girl who truly loves him. Indeed, when he falls ill, the girl is the only one who takes care of him and shows genuine concern, resulting in a romance developing between them that leads to marriage.

Starring: Mimis Fotopoulos, Georgia Vasileiadou, Martha Vourtsi, Giannis Fermis, Giannis Sparidis

Screenplay: Vasilis Spyropoulos, Panagiotis Papadoukas

Director: Giannis Aliferis