Tuesday, April 29 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy, Year of production: 1967

Mikes, the careless son of a plastic goods industrialist, is in love with poor Kaiti, but he fears that if he introduces her to his father, he won’t approve of her. However, when Kaiti puts her cunning plan into action, she manages to win the favor of her future father-in-law.

Starring: Anna Fonsou, Nikos Stavridis, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos

Screenplay: Lakis Michailidis

Directed by: Christos Kyriakopoulos