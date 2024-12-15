The Ruthless

Tuesday, December 17 at 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1965

Dramatic adventure

After his release from prison, Stathis visits a detective, Othon, whom he had long ago tasked with the search for his mother, who had been missing since the years of the Occupation, and ends up arguing with him.

Starring: Nikos Kourkoulos, Mary Chronopoulou, Despo Diamantidou, Giorgos Moutsios, Spyros Kalogirou, Mary Metaxa, Lakis Skellas, Kostas Fyssoun, Giannis Kontoulis, Giannis Vogiatzis, Voula Charilaou, Vangelis Kazan, Alekos Tzanetakos, Athina Michailidou

Director: Nikos Katsouridis

Screenplay: Nikos Foskolos

Cinematography: Dimos Sakellariou, Dinos Katsouridis

Music: Giannis Markopoulos