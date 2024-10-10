The Signature

Saturday, October 12 at 22:20 (ATH) | 19:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2011

Anna, a young art historian, is preparing a tribute to the painter Maria Dimou. By her side to help is Dimou’s partner, Angelos. Together, they will unravel the threads of Maria’s life, whose death is shrouded in a veil of mystery. Suicide or murder? Anna gradually becomes enchanted by the painter’s life, but soon discovers that Angelos is hiding many secrets.

Starring: Giorgos Choraffas, Maria Protopappa, Alexia Kaltsiki, Nikos Kouris

Guest Appearance: Michalis Mitrousis

Screenplay – Direction: Stelios Charalampopoulos