The Thief – Short Stories

Monday, April 14 at 01:30 (ATH) | Sunday, April 13 at 22:30 (UTC) | ERT World

Short Film, Year of production:2023, Duration: 12 min

Two strangers meet inside an apartment. Someone had left the front door ajar. It could happen to anyone. Anyone could step inside. As nobody is willing to reveal their identity, they become entangled in a role play.

Participation in Festivals:

46th International Short Film Festival of Drama (DISFF), September 2023

29th International Athens Film Festival, Premiere Nights, October 2023

20th San Francisco Greek Film Festival, March 2024

13th SEE (South East European) Film Festival, May 2024

2nd Short Film Festival ASFF Andritsena, August 2024

Award:

Best Short Film, See Film Festival, Paris, May 2024

Written and Directed by: Matteo Pizzocaro

Actors: Penelope Tsilika, Dimosthenis Xilardistos, Elissaios Vlachos