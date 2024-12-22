The Tramp’s Christmas

Friday, December 27 | 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Sentimental drama, produced in 1962.

A man from Thessaloniki comes down to Athens to punish the swindler who deceived his well-intentioned father. Along the way, however, he falls in love with a girl, and when she becomes pregnant, they decide to marry. When the swindler is murdered, the authorities arrest the young man. The confession of the real murderer will set the man free, seven years later. His beloved is missing, and he himself wanders as a tramp.

Starring: Giorgos Pantzas, Alexandra Ladikou, Yiannis Gkionakis, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Rita Mousouri, Vasilis Kailas, Rena Galani

Written by: Theodoros Tempos

Director of Photography: Grigoris Danalis

Music Composition: Yiannis Antonopoulos

Directed by: Stelios Tatasopoulos