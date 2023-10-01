Thursday, October 05

02:00 (ATH) | 23:00 (UTC)

A journey of discovery begins. A journey to Pontos with Iro Saia. A journey not to Asia Minor, but to the Pontos within Greece. Exactly 100 years after their violent return, the Akrites, who prospered from 800 BC until 1922 AD in the areas surrounding the Black Sea, managed to maintain their historical identity and continue to be one of the most dynamic parts of Hellenism. We visit the places where they settled after their Uprooting, to shed light on the values that have kept this breed so special for 3,000 years. What are the elements that have imbued the soul of the Greeks of Pontos with such beauty and strength? What are the individual traits of this glorious Greek race?

Episode 2: «The heirlooms of Pontian Hellenism»

After Kallithea in Elassona, Panagia Soumela in Vermio, and the muhapet in Sanxarina, the search for “The Treasure of Pontos” continues at the Argyroupolis Library in Naoussa. We meet the person in charge of the Library, and on the way to Agios Georgios Peristereotas we also meet significant scholar Ilias Tsechos, and the “soul” of the Pontian Association of Pontians of Naoussa – National Library of Argyroupolis “Kyriakidis”, Fotis Faniadis. Sophia Kelloglou-Kyrilidou introduces us to the secrets of Pontian cuisine and afterwards Ioannis Karipidis guides us to the Pontian Room.

Presentation-Narration: Iro Saia

Chief Editor: Nikos Piperis

Direction: Nikos Pottakis

Editorial Supervision: Anna Papanikola

Editing: Nikos Gavalas, Kostas Kurakos

Director of Photography: Efthymis Theodosis

Production Manager: Vasilis Parsalamis

Production Execution: Giannis Konstantinidis

Production Coordination: Irini Anestiadou

Sound Recording: Tasos Doukas, Thanos Armenis, Tasos Gikas

Costume Designer: Phaedra Ioakeim

Production: one3six

Host: Iro Saia