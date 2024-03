The Windbag

Sunday, March 03 at 19:20 (ATH) | 17:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun at 01:10 (ATH – Monday, March 04) | 23:10 (UTC)

Year of production: 1971

Dimosthenis Lamproukos is a lawyer from an aristocratic family and he does not take on cases that are not related to high society. One summer, while on vacation in Hydra, he falls in love with the daughter of an old count.

Starring: Lambros Konstantaras, Maro Kontou, Rika Dialyna, Giorgos Papazisis, Kaiti Panou, Giorgos Moschidis, Dimitris Bislani, Mitsi Konstantara, Giannis Fermis, Titika Stasinopoulou, Giorgos Bartis.

Script: Lakis Michailidis, Dinos Dimopoulos

Music: Dimitris Konstantaras

Cinematography: Vasilis Vasileiadis

Direction: Kostas Karagiannis