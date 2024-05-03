The Woman Who Missed Home

Tuesday, May 07 at 22:15 (ATH) | 19:15 (UTC) | ERT World

The screenplay is adapted from the homonymous novel by Alexandros Papadiamantis.

One moonlit night, Anna, a woman married to a much older man, runs away from her home to return to the island where she comes from. A young shepherd, Mathios, helps her escape with a small boat. During their overnight journey, Mathios, who has fallen in love with her, hopes that they will stay together forever.

The anguish of her tender husband, her own feelings and memories of the past, confused with Anna’s present, transform this little trip into a life journey.

Written & Directed by: Eleni Alexandraki

Actors: Olia Lazaridou, Giorgos Tsoularis, Spyros Stavrinidis