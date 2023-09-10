The World Has Gone Mad

Thursday, September 14

19:15 (ATH) | 16:15 (UTC)

Greek Movie

Comedy, produced in 1967.

The beautiful Kaiti, an employee at the fashion house of Patroklos, is engaged to lawyer Lykourgos Karanikolareas. However, he flirts incessantly with other women, despite the vows of faithfulness and devotion he has given her.

Directed by: Erricos Thalassinos

Screenplay: Erricos Thalassinos, Giorgos Lazaridis

Music: Iraklis Theofanidis

Cinematography: Gregory Danalis

Starring: Dinos Iliopoulos, Lilian Miniati, Alekos Tzanetakos, Kostas Rigopoulos, Sotiris Moustakas, Giorgos Michalakopoulos, Giorgos Moschidis, Nikos Fermas, Takis Miliadis, Maria Bonelou, Babis Anthopoulos, Apostolos Souglakos, Nikos Neogenis, Dimitris Karystinos

Duration: 87 minutes