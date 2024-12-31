Theo Angelopoulos in Conversation with Nikos Panayotopoulos

Sunday, January 05 | 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC)| ERT World

(1st TV Broadcast)

Greek Documentary | Year of production: 2022

One summer evening, Antonis Kokkinos and Yiannis Soldatos sat with Theo Angelopoulos and Nikos Panayotopoulos at Angelopoulos’ house in Mati and recorded a three-hour discussion.

This invaluable document captures the perspectives and journeys of the two creators up to that point, their plans for future projects, and their reflections on the essence of New Greek Cinema, as well as cinema in general.

The dialogue between these two filmmakers forms the core around which the film unfolds.

Directed by: Antonis Kokkinos, Yiannis Soldatos

Screenplay by: Antonis Kokkinos, Yiannis Soldatos