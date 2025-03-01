Thieves Rejoice Only Once

Wednesday, March 05 | 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Thursday, March 06 at 01:10 (ATH) | Wednesday, March 05 23:10 (UTC)

Comedy, produced in 1960.

A respected lawyer, who is in love with a girl, meets a married woman while on vacation in Paros, who passionately falls in love with him.

Her suspicious husband, suspecting that something is going on with his wife, makes a sudden raid, which becomes an opportunity for the lawyer to meet the girl he loves.

She mistakenly considers him a thief and drives him away, but soon the truth is revealed, leading the two young lovers to reconcile and get married.

Awards – Distinctions: 1st Week Greek Thessaloniki Film Festival – Best Actor in a Leading Role – Greece 1960

Direction -Screenplay: Dimitris Ioannopoulos.

Music: Mimis Plessas.

Director of Photography: Pavlos Philippou.

Cast: Dimitris Chorn, Kakia Analyti, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Kostas Rigopoulos, Aliki Andreou, Thodoros Moridis, Katerina Helmi, Lela Patriciou, Thanasis Veggos, Pamfili Santorinaeiou, Angelos Theodoropoulos, Anna Maria Ralli, Nana Papadopoulou, Kakia Kontopoulou, Yota Soimiri, Takis Kavaliaratos, Lula Arvaniti-Gianni, Dimitris Fotiadis.