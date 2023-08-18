Thursday, August 24,

“Time Machine” is a show that creates documentaries about historical events and people. It also presents tributes to artists and journalistic investigations on social issues that have strongly concerned Greek society in the past.

Today: «Dimitris Mitropanos»

“Time Machine” presents the life and career of singer Dimitris Mitropanos. The singer himself, through an interview he gave to Christos Vasilopoulos in 2011, describes his childhood in Trikala, his departure to Athens where he made his start, and his following success in the music industry.

The show presents the collaborations and milestones of the singer with composers such as Lakis Papadopoulos, Marios Tokas, and Thanos Mikroutsikos, as well as the stories behind iconic songs that left their mark, such as “S’ anazito sti Saloniki” (I’m Searching for You in Thessaloniki), “Ta Ladadika” (Ladadika district), “Panta Gelastoi” (Always Laughing), and of course, the famous “Roza”.

Host: Christos Vasilopoulos

