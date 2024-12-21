Tuesday, December 24 | 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Festive Episode

Hosted by the well-known and successful presenter George Kouvaras, the program features guests who are making history and come to share it with us.

Kouvaras, characterized by his sociable, spontaneous, and humorous demeanor, welcomes individuals from the arts, culture, sports, and public life. The gathering revolves around a central guest, who brings friends along, and there may even be some delightful surprises.

Music plays a crucial role in this show, with the guests taking the spotlight alongside composer George Bousounis, contributing to the musical elements.

Episode 9

George Kouvaras welcomes Giorgos Hatzinasios to the party with a few of his favorite songs. Paschalis, Christos Dantis, and a few other special guests joined us too. Lena Aroni, Andrianna Paraskevopoulou, Margarita Mytilinaiou, Giota Tsibrikidou, Katerina Douka, and Panagiotis Kountouras.

The songs are performed by Sofia Manousaki, Angelos Adrianos, Mary Stefanakidi, Ada Athanasopoulou, and the vocal ensemble En Chore.

The guest of honor for the evening was Giorgos Margaritis. Giorgos Hatzinasios plays the piano and talks about his long career in the industry.

Production: Rhodium Productions / Kostas G. Ganotis

Director: Kostas Mylonas

Head Editors: Dimitris Chaliotis – Kyriaki Beioglou

Host: George Kouvaras