Tuesday, December 31 | 22:30 (ATH) | 20:30 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Tuesday, December 31 at 00:10 (ATH) | 22:10 (UTC)

Festive Episode

Hosted by the well-known and successful presenter George Kouvaras, the program features guests who are making history and come to share it with us.

Kouvaras, characterized by his sociable, spontaneous, and humorous demeanor, welcomes individuals from the arts, culture, sports, and public life. The gathering revolves around a central guest, who brings friends along, and there may even be some delightful surprises.

Music plays a crucial role in this show, with the guests taking the spotlight alongside composer George Bousounis, contributing to the musical elements.

Today: Guest: Glykeria Joining her are: Nikos Zoidakis with his lyre, Zoi Papadopoulou, Charis Makris and Thodoris Mermygkas – Festive Episode

Episode 10

#Together bids farewell to the outgoing year and welcomes 2025 with a New Year’s Eve party full of cheer, well-wishes, and songs.

Host George Kouvaras welcomes Glykeria with her orchestra, performing beloved songs from across Greece. Joining her are Nikos Zoidakis with his lyre, Zoi Papadopoulou, Haris Makris, and Thodoris Mermygkas.

At the stroke of midnight, Kostas Makedonas makes a special appearance to ring in the new year.

Guests at the festive celebration include Lakis Gavala, Alexandra Paleologou, Memos Begnis, Christina Alexandrian, Pigi Devetzi, Kostas Apostolakis, Zoi Kronaki, Stefanos Konstantinidis and Panagiota Vitezaki. They share what they are leaving behind and what they hope for in the new year, as well as unforgettable New Year’s memories. The show will be filled with reflections, wishes, emotions, laughter, joy, and music.

Just before midnight, #Together will connect with Syntagma Square for the New Year countdown.

A special New Year’s Eve celebration on ERT World, starting at 22:30.

Production: Rhodium Productions / Kostas G. Ganotis

Director: Kostas Mylonas

Head Editors: Dimitris Chaliotis – Kyriaki Beioglou

Host: George Kouvaras