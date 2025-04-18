Easter Sunday, April 20, at 01:00 (ATH) | Holy Saturday, April 19, at 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Easter Sunday, April 20, at 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

Hosted by the well-known and successful presenter George Kouvaras, the program features guests who are making history and come to share it with us.

Kouvaras, characterized by his sociable, spontaneous, and humorous demeanor, welcomes individuals from the arts, culture, sports, and public life. The gathering revolves around a central guest, who brings friends along, and there may even be some delightful surprises.

Music plays a crucial role in this show, with the guests taking the spotlight alongside composer George Bousounis, contributing to the musical elements.

Today: “Festive Episode”

Episode 25

Estoudiantina Neas Ionias, under the direction of Andreas Katsigiannis, sets the tone for a special Easter celebration. George Kouvaras welcomes Tasos Iordanidis, Eleni Psychouli, Jenny Diagoupi, Katerina Douka, Dimitris Takis, Nikolas Vafeiadis, and Kelly Vranaki. Performances by Violeta Ikari, Yiannis Dionysiou, and Dimitris Bakoulis, with a special appearance by Kostas Makedonas. An evening filled with stories, traditions, music, and festive spirit.

Production: Rhodium Productions / Kostas G. Ganotis

Director: Kostas Mylonas

Head Editors: Dimitris Chaliotis

Host: George Kouvaras