Travelling with Maya

Easter Sunday, April 20 | 10:00 (ATH) | 07:00 (UTC) | ERT World

(E)

Easter in Ethiopia

Accompanying the Greek humanitarian organization Mission “Anthropos”, Maya Tsoclis travels to the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia. She follows the volunteer doctors, nurses, and specialized paramedical staff through the operating rooms and facilities of the “state-of-the-art” hospital in Makale, as they strive to train their Ethiopian colleagues in more modern and effective methods.

As Easter approaches, the entire region of Tigray — renowned for its rock-hewn churches — begins to celebrate. Maya visits these unique Orthodox places of worship, which could be described — in relative terms — as the “African Meteora.”

Christianity was introduced to this East African country in 331 A.D. by the Greco-Syrian Frumentius, who was appointed by the Patriarch of Alexandria as the first bishop of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. Today, the ancient ecclesiastical tradition still prevails in the region. The local people hold a deep faith, and their biblical figures seem as if they have stepped straight out of the pages of the Old Testament…

Photography: Chronis Pechlivanidis

Text: Maya Tsoclis

Journalistic Support: Vasso Polychronopoulou

Editing: Nikos Vavouris

Production: Onos Productions

Directed by: Chronis Pechlivanidis