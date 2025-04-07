Two Loves, Two Worlds

Saturday, April 12 at 01:10 (ATH) | Friday, April 11 at 22:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Drama, Greek production: 1958.

Kaiti meets the young civil engineer, Pavlos. Their relationship will lead to marriage, but Pavlos will meet Lilia, the wife of businessman Vergos, who will assign him the construction of a house. Pavlos will succumb to Lilia’s charms and become her lover. Kaiti will soon learn about their affair, and despite her good intentions, she will not be able to save her marriage. Having to raise her young daughter, she asks for a job from her former boss, Kostas Politis.

Actors: Sasa Dario, Paris Pappis, Mary Christofi, Dimitris Papamichael, Gely Mavropoulou, Giorgos Kampanellis, Vaggelis Sakenas, Lampros Konstantaras, Nitsa Tsaganea

Written by: Alkis Avgerinos

Directed by: Ilias Paraskevas