Vacations in Aegina

Monday, July 29 at 01:00 (ATH) | Sunday, July 28 at 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1958



A widowed journalist, Tzonis, and his pampered daughter Aliki, go on holiday to Aegina. At the port, Aliki thinks that Jean – a charming young man from a noble family on the island – is a porter and this mistake is the reason for an unexpected game of love games. Jean plays a bizarre game with her, pretending to be the island’s drunkard. But Tzonis, too, is infatuated with the chubby wife Nene, who is also on holiday with her husband Theodore. To get Nene alone, Tzonis telegraphs Theodore and tells him that his brother Anargyros has fallen ill. He must therefore return to Athens as soon as possible. Anargyros, however, suddenly arrives on the island and the two brothers, together with an islander, catch Tzonis and Nene in the act of cheating. The scandal forces father and daughter to postpone their departure, but Jean and Aliki’s love keeps them on the island forever. Tzonis will continue his rant.