Every Wednesday | 17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Season 2

With English Subtitles

A sports-travel documentary series capturing life in small villages across Greece with their own stadiums and local football teams. The series delves into the unique history of each team and its deep ties to the village’s culture and traditions. It follows footballers into their homes, fields, paddocks, and cafés, capturing their everyday lives authentically and unfiltered, leading up to the much-anticipated match day.

With seven cameras, the series records every aspect of the matches – on the pitch, in the stands, on the benches, and in the locker rooms – using strategically placed microphones. For the first time in a Greek game, a player wears a microphone during the match, offering an unprecedented perspective.

This season, Village United embarks on a journey across Greece. Starting in Asprokklisia, Trikala, against Ajax (not the Dutch team, the local one), the journey continues through Achillio in Magnesia, Spili in Rethymno, Katalonia in Pieria, Kontopouli in Lemnos, Polissitos in Xanthi, Mataragka in Aetolia-Acarnania, Chiliodendro in Kastoria, Kallirachi in Thasos, Zaimi in Karditsa and Griva in Kilkis, making 16 trips in total. The show goes wherever football and love for the village thrive.

Idea, Production Direction, Music Supervision: Thanasis Nikolaou

Direction, Director of Photography: Kostas Amiridis

Production Organization: Alexandra Karambournioyti

Chief Editing: Thanos Lefkos-Panagiotou

Journalistic Research: Stavros Georgakopoulos

Narration: Stefanos Tsiotsopoulos

Editing: Pavlos Papadopoulos, Christos Prantzalos, Konstantinos Stathis

Assistant Editor: Dimitris Papadnastasiou

Cinematography: Giannis Saroglou, Zois Antonis, Giannis Emmanouilidis, Dimitris Papadnastasiou, Konstantinos Kottas

Sound Engineering: Simos Lazaridis, Tasos Karadedos

Graphics: Thanasis Georgiou

Directed by: Costas Amoiridis