Sunday, October 20 at 01:00 (ATH) | Saturday, October 19 at 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1967

Rena, a ‘fallen’ folk singer from Corfu, lives in Athens with her bouzouki player brother, Stratos, while her cousin, Pepita di Corfu, with whom she bears a striking resemblance, is a big star in light music and lives in Rome with her fiancé, Antonio. Shipowner Lambros Fokas invites Pepita to his reception; they had met years ago in Naples, but she fails to attend. A cunning agent introduces Rena in place of Pepita. Initially, the ruse succeeds, and Fokas is captivated by Pepita-Rena. The deceit and impersonation unravel when Pepita comes to Greece for vacation. Fokas becomes furious, but Pepita calms him down. It’s not like anything serious happened.

Cast: Rena Vlahopoulou, Lambros Konstantaras, Nikos Rizos, Andreas Barkoulis, Nikos Fermas, Alekos Kouris, Dimitris Nikolaidis, Christos Doxaras, Nikitas Platis

Screenplay: Lakis Michailidis

Cinematography: Vasilis Vasileiadis

Music: Giorgos Katsaros

Directed by: Kostas Karagiannis