Wake Up You Fool

Tuesday, May 06 at 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Wednesday, May 07 at 01:10 (ATH) | Tuesday, May 06 at 22:10 (UTC)

Comedy, produced in 1969.

Tasia, a poor but energetic village girl, arrives in Athens to locate a swindler who stole her fortune. She works as a maid in the house of a businessman surrounded by swindlers. Tasia will help her employer straighten things out around him, while she herself will fall in love with a young guitarist.

Director: Erricos Thalassinos.

Screenplay: Giorgos Lazaridis.

Cinematography: Syrakos Danalis.

Music: Christos Mourambas.

Cast: Eleni Anousaki, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Alekos Tzanetakos, Marika Krevata, Sotiris Moustakas, Maria Bonelou, Takis Miliadis, Ria Deloutsi, Nikos Fermas, Sotiris Tzevelikos, Manolis Destounis, Theodore Katsadramis, Giorgos Tzifos, Giorgos Vrasivanopoulos, Giannis Burnelis, Popi Deligianni, Giorgos Zaifidis, Rena Paschalidou, Filio Koulaxi, Haris Zoidis.