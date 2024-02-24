Watchman on the Quarantined Ships

Every Thursday at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

With English subtitles

The characters of Alexandros Papadiamantis are brought to life by Manousos Manousakis.

Alexandros Papadiamantis’ short story of the same title “comes to life” directed by Manousos Manousakis, conveying to us the ambiance and mood of another era, in the mid-19th century.

The short story tells the story of 50-year-old Skevo. When she hears that her son (Stavros), who works on a ship as a boatswain in order to earn enough money to ask his beloved Rinio to marry him, is sick, Skevo disguises herself as a man and becomes a “vardian” (guard) at “sporka” (ships that were quarantined because of cholera), in order to save him.

Direction: Manousos Manousakis

Adaptation / Script: Stavros Avdoulos

Direction of Photography: Angelos Papadopoulos

Scene Designer: Spyros Laskaris

Costume Designer: Maria Magira

Casting director: Chrissa Psomadelli

Production coordinator: Maria Manousaki

Production Manager: Takis Katselis

Executive Production: Telekinisi S.A.