Monday, January 06 | 23:40 (ATH) | 21:40 (UTC) | ERT World

Short Stories

With English Subtitles

During the Greek Civil War, a commander of the Communist army gives his comrades an emotional, humane moment before returning to the barbaric reality of war.

Actors: Vasilis Koutsoyiannis, Anastasis Laoulakos, Nikos Gelia, Petra Mavridi, Dimitris Siganos

Directed by: Antonios Vallindras

Written by: Alexandra Dyrani Maouni