Tuesday, March 25 | 13:00 (ATH) | 11:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2021

The documentary series titled “Why 21? 12 Questions” aims to present, in 12 episodes, the key aspects of Greek history, following the thread that connects the 200 years of existence of the Greek nation-state, from the Revolution to the present day.

In their research, journalists Marilena Katsimi and Pierros Tzanetakos seek answers to 12 timeless questions (e.g., Why are we celebrating 1821? Why are we bankrupt? Are foreigners our friends or enemies? Why are we divided? Why are there Greeks everywhere? etc.)

It is a charming and documented narrative of events, through personal stories, myths and truths. The aim is to disseminate scientific knowledge to the general television audience, through the popularisation of history.

The 12 questions are answered by 80 leading historians, political scientists, economists, constitutionalists and social psychologists, teaching in Greece and abroad. At the same time 18 elementary, junior high and high school students, give us their own perspective on modern Greek history. The detection of the proportionalities and differences between identical historical events contributes to the understanding of the past, but also to creating inspiration and vision for the future.

The show aims to present Greece, from its founding to today, as a part of the world, as a living organism that both influences and is influenced by the environment in which it lives, creates, and evolves.

Today: “Why do we celebrate 1821?” (With English Subtitles)

Episode 1

The research starts from the first anniversary in 1838 and reaches the present day.

The two researchers travel to places with strong historical significance, study sources and archives.

They discuss with primary school, high school, and university students and pose their questions to prominent scientists from the Greek and international academic community.

The goal is to spread scientific knowledge to the general public.

The speakers of the first episode, in alphabetical order, are the professors and scientists:

Thanos Veremis, Emeritus Professor of the University of Athens

Polymeris Voglis, Associate Professor of the University of Thessaly

Thalia Dragona, Emeritus Professor of the University of Athens

Maria Efthymiou, Professor of the University of Athens

Vangelis Karamanolakis, Associate Professor of the University of Athens

Paschalis Kitromilides, Emeritus Professor of the University of Athens – Academician

Eleni Kouki, Doctor of History

Christina Koulouri, Rector – Professor of Panteion University

Antonis Liakos, Emeritus Professor of the University of Athens

Mark Mazawer, Professor at Columbia University (USA)

Roderick Beaton, Emeritus Professor at King’s College London (UK)

Alexis Politis, Emeritus Professor of the University of Crete

Spyros Ploumidis, Associate Professor of the University of Athens

Savvas Savvopoulos, Psychiatrist-Psychoanalyst

Menelaos Charalampidis, Doctor of History

Christos Christidis, Doctor of History

Presentation-Research-Chief Editing: Marilena Katsimi, Pierros Janetakos

Direction: Elena Lalopoulou

Production Direction ERT: Nina Dova

Co-production: Filmiki Productions S.A.

Scientific Collaborator: Christos Chrysanthopoulos