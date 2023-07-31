Friday, August 04

17:30 (ATH) | 14:30 (UTC)

A series of hourly broadcasts produced by ERT3 for 2021-22. “There is a Greece, high and far from the gray of the city. A Greece where every step leads you to a new, captivating scenery. This is Wild Greece. And this year, for the third season, the ERT audience will take (also) to the mountains. Elias and Gregoris, combining science, passion for exploration and adventure, and a thirst for the unknown, load their backpacks and set off. From the peaks of Pindos to the islands of the Aegean, a journey of kilometers in length and height, with one purpose: to become the untamed side of our homeland, a part of everyone’s images…

Episode 11: «Milos»

In this episode, Ilias and Grigoris visit the Cyclades and the island of Aphrodite, Milos. Against the backdrop of the eerie, impressively beautiful landscapes of the island, abandoned quarries and mines, they observe the endemic lizard of the island, while also finding the rare and notorious red viper of Milos. They dive into the crystal-clear blue waters and observe sea animals, while Ilias talks about the evolution of species, debunking the myth of “ecologists who let out snakes”.

Director/Production Manager/Director of Photography/Photographer/Camera Operator/Drone Operator: Georgios Skandalaris

Host A/Scientific Collaborator: Ilias Strachinis

Host B: Gregorios Toulias

Screenwriter: ScreenwriterGeorgios Mantzouranidis

Composers of Original Music: Anna Trimis & Dimitrios Serafidis – Unknown Echoes

Editor: Charalampos Papadakis

Camera Operator: Ilias Koutrotsios

Sound Recordist: Eleftherios Paraskevas

Assistant Sound Recordist: Evangelia Koutsoukou

Assistant Production Manager: Anastasia Papadopoulou

Host: Ilias Strachinis, Grigoris Toulias

Available on ERTFLIX