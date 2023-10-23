Every Friday at 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

With English subtitles

A delightful comedy with lively situations, hilarious one-liners, and a fresh perspective that unfolds both inside and outside the prison walls is coming to the new television season on ERT.

Written by Charis Mazarakis and Nikos Dimakis and directed by Charis Mazarakis, “Wired” boasts an exceptional cast and crew. The captivating narrative centers on Spyros Katarachias (Thanasis Tsaltabasis), who finds himself on a tumultuous journey following a conviction for financial fraud. He is sentenced to five years in prison and is transferred to a correctional facility.

In prison, he meets Ioulios Rallis (Ivan Svitailo), a hardened criminal with a dark past. A unique relationship develops between them. Spyros, being highly educated, imparts knowledge to Ioulios, ranging from classical literature to theater and poetry while Ioulios takes him under his wing and introduces him to the secrets of his own “profession”.

Meanwhile, Anna Roussou (Vicky Papadopoulou), a mysterious social worker, appears to further stir the waters by introducing a project that aims to provide an outlet for anger and frustration, not only within the prison but also through telephone lines. She requests that the prison director grant her access to certain inmates to train them as empathetic telephone listeners, allowing people on the outside to vent their emotions and release pent-up anger.

Friends and foes, including the eccentric prison director Fokion Parlas (Panos Stathakopoulos) and the head guard Zizi (Alexandros Zouridakis), as well as the rivalries among the “Rebetes,” the “Russians,” and the imprisoned art professor (Lakis Gavalas), all contribute to the intricate puzzle of the story.

Everything that happens outside the prison, involving Ioulios’s spiritual father, father Nikolaos (Tasos Palantzidis), Spyros’s father who is a butcher, Stelios (Vasilis Halakatevakis), the wealthy and influential Kimonas Vasileiou (George Hraniotis) and his partner Vanessa Ioannou (Doretta Papadimitriou), forms a humorous and tangled web around which the story’s heroes navigate.

Love, hilarious punishments, intrigues, a social experiment through phone lines, and a looming great escape all come together harmoniously and energetically in this innovative and modern comedy.

Screenplay: Charis Mazarakis – Nikos Dimakis

Direction: Charis Mazarakis

Cinematography: Dinos Macheras

Set Designer: Lambrini Kardara

Costume Designer: Domniki Vasiageorgi

Sound Engineer: Xenophon Kontopoulos

Editing: Giorgos Argyropoulos

Music Supervision: George Bousounis

Production Manager: Vicky Nikolaou

Production: ERT