Without a Compass

Saturday, September 16

13:00 (ATH) | 10:00 (UTC)

Episode 9: «Nisyros»

And this is not actually an island… it’s a volcano!

It is one of the few volcanoes on the planet that can be visited!

Giannis and Aris are welcomed by the Mayor Christofis Koroneos and have an interesting conversation.

They walk in the land of Nisyros, walk around Mandraki, learn about Panagia Spiliani and climb Emporios. Vangelis shows them around the village and they descend to the volcano. They walk on the crater, but not without accidents!

They are invited to a traditional wedding and at the fair they see traditional costumes and learn how to dance Perioli.

They visit the village of Nikia and the volcanic museum and they take a boat ride to “Giali” to learn about the mining of pumice stone, but they and up doing yoga and having thermal baths!

The wild beauty of Nisyros and its intense energy offer a unique experience…the lunar landscape of the caldera is breathtaking.

Hosts: Aris Tsapis, Giannis Fragiskos

Direction: Ektor Schimatariotis

Filming: Thodoris Diamantis, Ektor Schimatariotis

Sound Recording: Stelios Kioulafis, Thodoris Diamantis

Production Assistant: Georgios Romanas

Editing: PROJECTIVE 15

Production: ARTISTIC ESSENCE PRODUCTIONS

Available on ERTFLIX