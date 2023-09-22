Act Like You’Re Asleep II

Every Monday & Tuesday at 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

Nikolas lives isolated in a caravan, having resigned from school together with Kasdaglis. Haunted by nightmares and thoughts of the massacre’s victims, he agrees to meet the principal of a well-known private school when Kasdaglis urges him to consider the possibility of working there.

Uncertain about his decision, Nikolas becomes a witness to the brutal murder of another teacher during the school reception. Confronted with a new reality and a glamorous world of privilege and power, Nikolas focuses on his love for the children, who suffer from their own intrigues and delinquent behaviors. Beyond their harshness, he also has to face the cynicism of his own daughter, who cannot overcome the trauma of her friend’s death.

His encounter with another teacher, Persa, awakens emotions in him that he had deprived himself of for a long time. The initial clash of two very different yet profoundly wounded individuals will evolve into a powerful romantic relationship.

Actors

Spiros Papadopoulos, Tzeni Theona, Vassilis Eftaxopoulos, Michalis Oikonomou, Ioanna Asimakopoulou, Nikoleta Kotsailidou, Foteini Baxevani, Dimitris Kapetanakos, Alexandros Kalpakidis, Iliana Gaitani, Xristodoulos Stylianou, Leda Matsaggou, Giorgos Depastas, Stergios Andoulas, Georgia Mesariti, Christos Diamantoudis, Vicky Maidanoglou, Vassilis Darmas, Nikolaos Xalkiadakis, Michalis Artemisiadis, Katerina Kranidi, Titos Pinakas, Alexandros Tomadakis , Faye Fragkalioti , Polina Betsi, Katia Nektariou, Evangelos Samiotis, Nikolas Papadomichelakis, Makis Pappas

Directed by

Alekos Kyranis, Marios Valasis

Writing Credits

Gianni Skaragas