From Monday to Friday at 09:00 (ATH) | 06:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The morning entertainment magazine “Morning Time We Met,” with Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jenny Melita, returns to ERTWorld refreshed, at a new time, and with a longer duration.

For three hours, from 09:00 to 12:00, local time, Monday through Friday, smiles and good vibes are part of the program, brightening our day from early morning.

Reports, travel, interviews, games, videos, cooking, and expert advice once again make up the show’s content this year. New segments, more topics, and everything we have loved and cherished will have their place each morning on ERT’s entertainment magazine, to start your day in the most pleasant and fun way.

Host: Fotis Sergoulopoulos, Jenny Melita