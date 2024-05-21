From Monday to Thursday at 23:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The highly anticipated drama series “The Beach,” based on the novel “The Girl with the Snail” by Penelope Kurtzi, directed by Stefanos Blatsos, and written by Georgos Chrysavitsanos and Kostas Gerabinis, with an exceptional cast of actors, transports us to Matala in Crete.

There, beneath the shade of the unique rocks, mystery, love, and heartbreaking human stories complement the idyllic scenery. The dreams and nightmares of the protagonists come to the surface. How many dark secrets can the beach of carefreeness hold?

The story…

September 1969, Matala. The young doctor, Ypatia Archontaki (played by Danae Michalaki), returns from London to her childhood hometown to announce to her family that she is engaged and intends to marry Giorgos (played by Giannis Koukourakis). Giorgos, who lives with her in London and works in shipping, will come to Crete a few days after Ypatia to formally ask for her hand.

On her first night in Matala, she is reunited with her childhood friends and asks them to be her bridesmaids. They arrange to meet at the hippies’ party, who have found shelter on the enchanting beach of the area. There, Ypatia will meet the peculiar yet welcoming community of the “Flower Children,” among whom is Harry (played by Dimitris Mothonaios). Love will blossom between them, starting amidst pain and obstacles, ultimately finding itself at the heart of a whirlwind that will upend everything the heroes once took for granted.

Soon, starting with a tragic murder that will shake the region but, above all, Ypatia herself, her paradise will be severely tested.

Cast: Danae Michalaki (Ypatia Archontaki), Dimitris Mothonaios (Harry Pierce), Alexandros Logothetis (Dionysis Archontakis), Yulika Skafida (Antigoni Archontaki), Nikolas Papagiannis (Grantos Mavritsakis), Demosthenis Papadopoulos (Loizos Androulidakis), Gogo Kartsana (Maria Zafeiraki), Dimitris Xanthopoulos (Sifis Geronymakis), Dimitris Kitsos (Pavlos Archontakis), Eleana Stravodimou (Natali Pascal), Alexandros Perros (Mark Benson), Maria Bagana (Nona Zenovaki), Alexandros Moukanos (Papa-Nikolas Mavritsakis), Nikos Karagiorgis (Pantelis Arvanitakis), Eustathia Tsapareli (Kerasia Mavritsaki), Xenia Dania (Tess Wilson), Marthilia Svarna (Laura Brown), Giorgos Savvidis (Tommy Baker), Stefanos Mouagie (Steve Miller), Alex Sid (Brian Taylor), Takis Sakellaris (Kostas Zafeirakis), Katerina Lypiridou (Eleni Androulidaki), Noni Ioannidou (Anna Tsampouraki), Giorgos Giannopoulos (Manolis Papagiannakis), Promitheas Neratini (Ilias Papadomichelakis), Veroniki Kyriakopoulou (Veronika Thompson).

As Pit Ferguson: Kostas Nikoulis

As Giorgos Pavlopoulos: Giannis Koukourakis

As Nikitas Tsampourakis: Giorgos Michalakis

As Andreas Karachalios: Makis Papadimitriou

As Nikolina Archontaki: Betty Livanou

And as Dimitros Archontakis: Giorgos Ninos

Screenplay: Georgos Chrysavitsanos, Kostas Gerabinis

Direction: Stefanos Blatsos

Directors: Evie Vardaki, Christos Zacharakis

Cinematography: Andreas Goulos, Angelos Papadopoulos

Production Design: Sofia Zouberi

Costume Design: Ninetta Zacharopoulou

Makeup: Lia Protopappa, Elli Kriara

Sound: Panagiotis Psimenos, Andreas Gkobas

Editing: Christos Markakis

Music and Lyrics: Alex Sid, Dimitris Nasis (Quasamodo)

Music Supervision: Asimakis Kontogiannis

Casting: Iro Gallou

Project Manager: Orestis Plakias

Production Organization: Spyros Savvas, Dimitris Apostolidis

Producer: Stelios Kotionis

Executive Producer: Vasilis Chrisanthopoulos

Production: ERT

Based on an original idea by Penelope Kurtzi and Avgi Vagia.