Every Friday at 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Balkan Express is a series in its second decade of presence in the ERT3 television program. It is an ongoing trip to the Balkans that seeks to reconnect the Greek audience with an area of our geography that is important for our history, culture, economy and future.

The Balkans are the bible of the European culture, a laboratory for the production of history, a geostrategic crossroads and a place of development of Greek extroversion. Balkan Express makes an acquaintance with a neighbourhood that we are called to coexist in, in a European context, and to manage vital issues together.

It is an exciting experience in a part of an unexplored Europe with unique natural diversity, gastronomy, music and folk culture, but also with modern life and innovative spirit, having a lot to offer in today’s world.