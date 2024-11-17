From Monday to Friday at 14:05 (ATH) | 12:05 (UTC) | ERT World

For the 6th year, “POP Cooking” returns on ERTWorld to showcase the richness of ingredients from the Greek countryside and create unique flavors, under the creative guidance of chef Andreas Lagos, who is once again at the helm of the show!

This year, “POP Cooking” is refreshed with a new kitchen, a new on-air look and musical theme, new segments, but always remains true to its core mission: to take us on a journey through every corner of Greece, to bring to our tables the priceless treasures of Greek land, to highlight the traditions of our regions through gastronomy, and to emphasize the importance of preserving our rich folklore heritage. The show also honors the country’s producers who work tirelessly daily to cultivate these goods.

A key element of each recipe is the accompanying videos that present each product, offering important information about its history, nutritional value, origin, and much more, explaining why each stands out and earns its place in the most imaginative TV – and beyond – menus.

The show is also enriched with video tributes that tell the stories of the producers themselves and transport us to the most beautiful and fertile places in Greece, places we may not know but definitely want to discover!

These stories serve as a bridge through which all Greek PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products, as well as all the ingredients that are deeply connected with the culture and production of each region, will find their place in the show’s kitchen and inspire Andreas Lagos to create delicious, original, quick, and economical recipes, always against the backdrop of the stunningly beautiful Greece!

Joining Andreas Lagos once again will be beloved faces from Greek television, artists, journalists, actors, and writers, who will help him cook, share their own gastronomic preferences and experiences, and tell stories that deserve to be heard.

Because the voices of people sound different in a kitchen. There, they can get lost in the aromas and flavors that bring back memories and create a relaxed and pleasant mood, allowing them to share pieces of themselves that only food can awaken!

And so, for yet another season, Andreas Lagos will invite guests and viewers to never forget to cook with their hearts for those they love!