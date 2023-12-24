Every Saturday at 23:10 (ATH) | 21:10 (UTC) | ERT World
“Hold the Night” offers a lively journey through the history of folk music.
The show hosts are the popular singer Melina Aslanidou, who has paved her own path in folk and contemporary folk music, and the top maestro-composer of major hits, Christos Nikolopoulos.
Joining them is the lyricist Lina Nikolakopoulou, who collaborates with her talent, knowledge, and love for Greek music.
The historical folk music researcher, Kostas Balahoutis, participates in the program, providing ample documentary material.
The orchestra director is Nikos Stratigos.
Invited singers will perform beloved songs, as well as their own hits. Joining them will be personalities suitable for each episode’s musical theme.
Show Consultant: Lina Nikolakopoulou
Artistic Direction: Kostas Balahoutis
Directed by: Christos Fasois
Chief Editor: Maria Vlachopoulou
ERT Production Manager: Aspa Koundouropoulou
External Producer: Fanis Synadinos
Host: Melina Aslanidou, Christos Nikolopoulos