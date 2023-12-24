Every Saturday at 23:10 (ATH) | 21:10 (UTC) | ERT World

“Hold the Night” offers a lively journey through the history of folk music.

The show hosts are the popular singer Melina Aslanidou, who has paved her own path in folk and contemporary folk music, and the top maestro-composer of major hits, Christos Nikolopoulos.

Joining them is the lyricist Lina Nikolakopoulou, who collaborates with her talent, knowledge, and love for Greek music.

The historical folk music researcher, Kostas Balahoutis, participates in the program, providing ample documentary material.

The orchestra director is Nikos Stratigos.

Invited singers will perform beloved songs, as well as their own hits. Joining them will be personalities suitable for each episode’s musical theme.

Show Consultant: Lina Nikolakopoulou

Artistic Direction: Kostas Balahoutis

Directed by: Christos Fasois

Chief Editor: Maria Vlachopoulou

ERT Production Manager: Aspa Koundouropoulou

External Producer: Fanis Synadinos

Host: Melina Aslanidou, Christos Nikolopoulos