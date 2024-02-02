Sunday, February 04 at 04:00 (ATH) | 02:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The Music Box of ERT is opening again!

For the fourth consecutive year, Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi welcome distinguished artists, listen to their stories, reminisce about their best songs, and breathe new life into music!

Today: «Children’s Songs» Guests: Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Giorgos Hatzipieris, Dimitris Baslam, and Fotis Siotas. Guest: Apostolos Rizos

Episode 4 (R)

An optimistic and fantastic Music Box for children, but perfectly capable of moving adults as well, opens on ERTWorld.

Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi welcome Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Giorgos Hatzipieris, Dimitris Baslam, and Fotis Siotas. Joining the jukebox party is the exceptional performer Apostolos Rizos.

Get ready to wander through jungles, rivers, seas, forests, and distant lands guided by LILIPOUPOLI, YELLOW SUBMARINE, TEMBELIS DRAKOS, AGISILAGOS, and other children’s songs that we listened to, and now our children listen to.

The Music Box takes on its literal meaning, becoming that magical wooden melodic box that accompanied and lulled earlier generations in their childhood years. And this is because Giorgos Hatzipieris and Dimitris Baslam have created collections of songs passionately loved by a broad audience, consisting of both minors and adult listeners.

The series of children’s songs “TEMPELIS DRAKOS” by Giorgos Hatzipieris has been present for eighteen years, with five albums, over two hundred million views on YouTube, and huge acceptance from both the children and adults. Many of the songs in the series have become classics, included in official teaching material, and consistently featured in children’s choir programs.

Dimitris Baslam composes music for cinema and theater. In 2005, his first fairy tale, “O GARGALISTIS,” was published, and since then, he has been writing stories, music, and lyrics for children and adolescents. He has been honored with the State Award for Illustrated Children’s Books for the books “I THIMOMENI BETONIERA” and “TO POULOVER.”

For her musical fairy tale about her encounter with TEMPELIS DRAKOS and the careless potato, Eleni Tsaligopoulou sings and speaks, while Fotis Siotas narrates musically about how he acquired 4 KAROUBALA and what he said to the THIMOMENI BETONIERA and AGISILAGOS.

Sit comfortably on your couch; a colorful Music Box is opening…