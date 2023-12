Every Friday at 16:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World

2023-2024 Production.

Three points define the life and values of the Greek countryside: the church, the cafés, and the football field. “Village United” plows through the Greek territory and observes the communities of villages and their teams completely and… unscathed. We turn the camera to football players who compete solely for the applause and honor of the village and the team’s jersey.