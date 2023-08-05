Friday, August 11

20:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC)

Episode 12: «Florina – Prespes – Varnountas» (R)

In this episode, Ilias and Grigoris visit the western tripoint of the country. They climb the subalpine meadows of Varnountas, locate wolf tracks and talk about wind turbines. They discover a strange mushroom that…spews smoke and visit Nikos, Ilias’ friend and mushroom specialist, who collects truffles with the help of his dog, Moka. They visit the Arcturos shelter, while they meet Giorgos from Kallisto in the field. With camera traps they “capture” wild boars and bears, hoping for a recording of the…phantom of the Balkan fauna, the legendary Balkan Lynx. Because, again this year… you are watching Wild Greece!

Director/Production Manager/Director of Photography/Photographer/Camera Operator/Drone Operator: Georgios Skandalaris

Host A/Scientific Collaborator: Ilias Strachinis

Host B: Gregorios Toulias

Screenwriter: Georgios Mantzouranidis

Composers of Original Music: Anna Trimis & Dimitrios Serafidis – Unknown Echoes

Editor: Charalampos Papadakis

Camera Operator: Ilias Koutrotsios

Sound Recordist: Eleftherios Paraskevas

Assistant Sound Recordist: Evangelia Koutsoukou

Assistant Production Manager: Anastasia Papadopoulou

