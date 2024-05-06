Every Wednesday at 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Season Β.

With English subtitles

The adventure continues for Jerome Kalouta in the second season of the show ‘Here We Are’.

Always open to new challenges, Jerome invites viewers on an exciting journey to famous and unknown treasures of the Greek territory.

Jerome explores mountains and valleys, delves into forests, caves, tiny villages, and historical trails, coming into contact with people with unique stories. He shares images and flavors, moments from daily life, traditions, customs, dances, and celebrations.

‘Here We Are’ is a different travel documentary, featuring beautiful landscapes, action, exploration, taste, melody, humor, and unique individuals. Are you ready?