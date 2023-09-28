Every day at 14:00 (ATH) | 11:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Cooking with heart, once again the renowned chef, Andreas Lagos, comes to the cooking show POP Cooking and takes us on a journey to every corner of Greece.

This time, the show that teaches us all the treasures of the Greek countryside begins in September, with new recipes, new guests, and unique surprises for the viewers.

Hundreds of Greek and Cypriot PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products will be unwrapped daily on your screens through creative, imaginative, fast, and economical recipes.

Every chef Andreas Lagos, with beloved figures from Greek television, artists, journalists, and actors, comes and cooks for you, filling the kitchen of POP Cooking with nutritional treasures of Greece.

So, the beloved cooking show returns in September for the fifth consecutive year to create the most special flavors with the most nutritious ingredients that will enchant you!

Because cooking can be POP Cooking!

Presentation-Recipes: Andreas Lagos

Direction: George Logothetis

Production Organization: Theodore S. Kavadas

Head Editor: Maria Polychroni

Production Director: Vasilis Papadakis

Guest Relations-Journalistic Editing: Praxitelis Sarantopoulos

Production: GV Productions

Host: Andreas Lagos