Every day,

10:00 (ATH) | 07:00 (UTC)

The show “Morning Time We Met,” with Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jenny Melita, returns in a new time slot.

Starting from Monday, September 4th, the beloved habit of the viewers resumes every morning at 10:00.

Two hours of entertainment, fun, and information. Approaching everything that happens and interests us with composure. The show brings enthusiasm, smiles, and a positive attitude to learn something we might not have known.

Encounters, discussions, reports, beautiful stories, tributes – everything that happens and holds value finds its place in a morning program that aims to see and present daily life as it deserves.

With composure, thought, and a smile.

Chef Gogo Delogianni prepares the most delightful recipes.

Experts from all fields are present to propose solutions for anything that concerns us.

Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jenny Melita are two welcoming figures with an original team, ready to entertain, think, and engage with viewers every morning, from Monday to Friday, at 10:00.

Every day brings a pleasant surprise. This is “Morning Time We Met.”

Chief Editor: Giorgos Vlachogiannis

Assistant Chief Editor: Eleni Karponitini

Journalistic Team: Christiana Baxevani, Michalis Provatas, Vangelis Tsonos, Ioannis Vlachogiannis, Giorgos Pasparakis, Thalia Giannakopoulou

Guests Coordinator: Terianna Pappa

Executive Producer: Raffaele Pietra

Directed by: Kostas Grigorakakis

Host: Fotis Sergoulopoulos, Jenny Melita

Available on ERTFLIX