Every Thursday at 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Half-hour weekly broadcast, produced by ERT in 2024.
Season C
People from all over Greece who think creatively and outside the box, take life into their own hands and offer to themselves and those around them. People who envision, collaborate, persevere, innovate, create, offer. People with emotions and empathy. Because some write their own history and it has a positive sign. +people
Research, Head of Editorial: Giannis Darras
Production Direction: Nina Dova
Direction: Vassilis Moysidis
Journalistic Support: Sakis Pierropoulos
Presentation: Giannis Darras
Host: Giannis Darras