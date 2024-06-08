Every Thursday at 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Half-hour weekly broadcast, produced by ERT in 2024.

Season C

People from all over Greece who think creatively and outside the box, take life into their own hands and offer to themselves and those around them. People who envision, collaborate, persevere, innovate, create, offer. People with emotions and empathy. Because some write their own history and it has a positive sign. +people

Research, Head of Editorial: Giannis Darras

Production Direction: Nina Dova

Direction: Vassilis Moysidis

Journalistic Support: Sakis Pierropoulos

Presentation: Giannis Darras

