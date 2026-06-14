Δύο Κοντσέρτα για Πιάνο του Bach

Η ΣΥΝΑΥΛΙΑ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΟΠΟΙΕΙΤΑΙ ΥΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΙΓΙΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥ ΙΝΣΤΙΤΟΥΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗΣ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΚΛΗΡΟΝΟΜΙΑΣ

Δευτέρα 22 Ιουνίου 2026, στις 20:00

Φύση και μουσική συναντώνται στο Αγρόκτημα Μελεαγρίς, σε μια καλοκαιρινή συναυλία αφιερωμένη στον Johann Sebastian Bach — τον συνθέτη που συνέδεσε όσο λίγοι την πνευματικότητα με τη μορφική διαύγεια και τη βαθιά ανθρώπινη έκφραση.

Η «Ανθο…λογία Bach!» συγκεντρώνει επιλεγμένα έργα από διαφορετικά είδη της δημιουργίας του: σόλο, κοντσέρτα και χορικά, σκιαγραφώντας έναν πολυδιάστατο μουσικό κόσμο όπου η αυστηρότητα συνυπάρχει με τη λυρικότητα και η εσωτερικότητα με τη λαμπρότητα.

Η βραδιά ανοίγει με τη Σουίτα αρ. 3 για σόλο βιολοντσέλο (BWV 1009) με σολίστ τον Χριστόφορο Μιρόσνικοβ, ενώ στο επίκεντρο του προγράμματος βρίσκονται δύο από τα πιο αγαπημένα και δραματικά έργα του Bach για πληκτροφόρο και ορχήστρα: το Κοντσέρτο για πιάνο σε φα ελάσσονα, BWV 1056 και το Κοντσέρτο για πιάνο σε ρε ελάσσονα, BWV 1052, με σολίστ τη Μάγδα Νικολαΐδου.

Το πρόγραμμα συμπληρώνεται από το εμβληματικό Air από την Ορχηστρική Σουίτα αρ. 3 και κορυφώνεται με χορικά από καντάτες του Bach — κορυφαία δείγματα της πνευματικής του μουσικής.

Συμμετέχουν η Sinfonietta Αθηνών υπό τη μουσική διεύθυνση του Γιώργου Αραβίδη, ο τσελίστας Χριστόφορος Μιρόσνικοβ, η πιανίστα Μάγδα Νικολαΐδου και το Φωνητικό Σύνολο «Εράτειου» Ωδείου.

Σε έναν χώρο όπου το φυσικό τοπίο λειτουργεί ως ζωντανό σκηνικό, η μουσική του Bach προσκαλεί το κοινό σε μια εμπειρία υψηλής αισθητικής και ακουστικής απόλαυσης.

Την συναυλία θα προλογίσει ο Νίκος Κανελλόπουλος, ραδιοφωνικός παραγωγός στο Τρίτο Πρόγραμμα της ΕΡΤ.

Το Αγρόκτημα Μελεαγρίς θα είναι ανοικτό μια ώρα πριν την έναρξη της συναυλίας για να καλωσορίσει όποιον θέλει να το επισκεφθεί νωρίτερα.

Μετά την εκδήλωση, θα προσφερθούν από την MELEAGRIS CLASSIC τοπικά εδέσματα και κρασί από το τοπικό οινοποιείο ΕΥΟΙΝΟΣ (τα οποία συμπεριλαμβάνονται στην τιμή του εισιτηρίου).

ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

▪ Σουίτα αρ. 3 για σόλο βιολοντσέλο σε ντο μείζονα, BWV 1009

1. Prelude

2. Allemande

3. Courante

4. Sarabande

5. Bourree I & II

6. Gigue

Χριστόφορος Μιρόσνικοβ, βιολοντσέλο

▪ Κοντσέρτο για πιάνο και ορχήστρα σε φα ελάσσονα, BWV 1056

1. Allegro moderato

2. Largo

3. Presto

Σολίστ: Μάγδα Νικολαΐδου

Sinfonietta Αθηνών | Μουσική Διεύθυνση: Γιώργος Αραβίδης

▪ Air

από την Ορχηστρική Σουίτα αρ. 3 σε ρε μείζονα, BWV 1068

Sinfonietta Αθηνών | Μουσική Διεύθυνση: Γιώργος Αραβίδης

▪ Κοντσέρτο για πιάνο και ορχήστρα σε ρε ελάσσονα, BWV 1052

1. Allegro

2. Adagio

3. Allegro

Σολίστ: Μάγδα Νικολαΐδου

Sinfonietta Αθηνών | Μουσική Διεύθυνση: Γιώργος Αραβίδης

▪ Χορικά από καντάτες του J. S. Bach

από την Καντάτα BWV 56

Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen

από την Καντάτα BWV 147

Jesus bleibet meine Freude

Φωνητικό Σύνολο «Εράτειου» Ωδείου

Sinfonietta Αθηνών | Μουσική Διεύθυνση: Γιώργος Αραβίδης

ΕΙΣΙΤΗΡΙΑ :

https://www.ticketservices.gr – διαδικτυακά, δια ζώσης από τα εκδοτήρια εισιτηρίων της ticket services

Την ημέρα της εκδήλωσης στην είσοδο του αγροκτήματος από τις 07:00 μ.μ. και μετά

Τιμές : 20 € κανονικό, 12€ μειωμένο (φοιτητές, άνεργοι, ΑΜΕΑ)

Είσοδος ελεύθερη οι κάτω των 13ετών

ΠΑΡΟΧΕΣ :

Δωρεάν χώρος στάθμευσης έξω από το αγρόκτημα

Εύκολη πρόσβαση για ΑΜΕΑ

A Bach Anthology



Two Piano Concertos by Bach

UNDER THE AUSPICES OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND THE INSTITUTE OF GREEK MUSIC HERITAGE

Monday, June 22, 2026, at 08:00 p.m.

Nature and music come together at Meleagris Farm in a summer concert dedicated to Johann Sebastian Bach — the composer who united spirituality, formal clarity and profound human expression.

A Bach Anthology brings together selected works from different facets of Bach’s output: solo repertoire, concertos and chorales, revealing a musical world where austerity meets lyricism and introspection meets brilliance.

The evening opens with the Suite No. 3 for Solo Cello (BWV 1009), performed by Christophor Miroshnikov, while at the heart of the programme stand two of Bach’s most beloved and dramatic works for keyboard and orchestra: the Piano Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056 and the Piano Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, with Magda Nikolaidou as soloist.

The programme also includes the iconic Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 and concludes with chorales from Bach’s cantatas — among the finest examples of his sacred music.

The concert features the Sinfonietta of Athens under the direction of Giorgos Aravidis, cellist Christophor Miroshnikov, pianist Magda Nikolaidou, and the Erateio Conservatory Vocal Ensemble.

Set in a landscape where nature becomes part of the performance itself, the music of Bach invites the audience to an evening of refined listening and aesthetic immersion.

The concert will be introduced by Nikos Kanellopoulos, radio producer at the Third Programme of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT).

Meleagris Farm will be open an hour before the beginning of the concert, in order to welcome those who wish to visit the premises earlier.

After the concert, MELEAGRIS CLASSIC production company will be offering snacks and wine made by the local winery EVINOS which are included in the ticket price.

Programme

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

▪ Suite No. 3 for Solo Cello in C major, BWV 1009

1. Prelude

2. Allemande

3. Courante

4. Sarabande

5. Bourree I & II

6. Gigue

Christophor Miroshnikov, cello

▪ Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in F minor, BWV 1056

1. Allegro moderato

2. Largo

3. Presto

Soloist: Magda Nikolaidou

Sinfonietta of Athens | Conductor: Giorgos Aravidis

▪ Air

from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major, BWV 1068

Sinfonietta of Athens | Conductor: Giorgos Aravidis

▪ Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D minor, BWV 1052

1. Allegro

2. Adagio

3. Allegro

Soloist: Magda Nikolaidou

Sinfonietta of Athens | Conductor: Giorgos Aravidis

▪ Chorales from Cantatas by J. S. Bach

from Cantata BWV 56

Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen

from Cantata BWV 147

Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring (Jesus bleibet meine Freude)

Erateio Conservatory Vocal Ensemble

Sinfonietta of Athens | Conductor: Giorgos Aravidis

TICKETS :

https://www.ticketservices.gr – Online, up close via ticket offices of Ticket services

Meleagris Farm, open to the public one hour before the concert (from 07:00 p.m.)

Admission: 20 €, 12€ (students, unemployed, PWD)

Under 13 admission free

FACILITIES :